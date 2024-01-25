Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Pelosi Speech in Seattle

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., faced disruptions from a group of pro-Palestinian protesters during an event at the Westin Hotel in downtown Seattle on Thursday.

The demonstrators, mobilized through social media by the organization "SamidounSeattle," gathered outside the hotel to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and call for immediate action, reported KOMO News.

Videos posted on social media captured the intensity of the protest, with attendees rising and shouting phrases including "Stop the genocide" as Pelosi addressed the audience from the podium. Security personnel eventually escorted the protesters out of the venue.

Hossam Nasr, one of the demonstrators, explained the group's demands: "We are calling for an immediate cease-fire, an end to U.S. funding, a lifting of the siege on Gaza, an end to the occupation of Palestine, and the release of all Palestinian prisoners."

One protester shouted: "Nancy Pelosi, you are complicit in the Israeli crime of genocide! I'm an Iraqi refugee, and I watch your government you represent kill a million of my people! You killed 70,000 Afghans, and now over 30,000 Palestinians have died due to your complicity!

"We demand an end to the Zionist occupation of Palestine! We demand an end to the 17-year-long brutal siege of Gaza to be lifted! We demand an end! End the occupation now!" Mediaite reported.

A KOMO News photojournalist spoke to another protester outside the Westin who said that the event was a Democratic Party fundraiser.

The office of Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., confirmed his attendance at the political event, clarifying that it was on his personal time. The gathering occurred against the backdrop of ongoing protests in Seattle since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7. While most demonstrations have remained peaceful, some have led to freeway blockades in downtown Seattle.

The Seattle chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America has organized another protest scheduled for Friday evening outside the office of Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., in Renton.