Over 100 Signatories Push Senate to Pass Press Protection Bill

A collection of over 100 attorneys, professors and journalists sent a letter to the ranking members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday urging the markup of a bipartisan press protection bill.

The Protect Reports from Exploitative State Spying (PRESS) Act seeks to prohibit "the federal government from compelling journalists and providers of telecommunications services (e.g., phone and internet companies) to disclose certain protected information, except in limited circumstances such as to prevent terrorism or imminent violence."

The letter, addressed to Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Ranking Member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., stressed the need for such a bill to protect journalists from revealing their sources and keeping Americans informed. Although the bill was introduced almost a year ago, it has not moved out of the committee.

Signatories of the letter include the American Civil Liberties Union, the Intercept, Freedom of the Press Foundation, Penguin Random House LLC, and the New York Press Association.

The authors cited a recent case in February where federal judge Christopher R. Cooper held journalist Catherine Herridge in contempt of court for refusing to divulge her sources when reporting for Fox News about an online school's alleged ties to the Chinese military.

"As co-sponsors of the PRESS Act, we know you understand the importance of this legislation. We urge you to promptly schedule a markup of the PRESS ACT in the Senate Judiciary so that it can be considered by the full Senate and become the law of the land. Doing so would immeasurably fortify American’s First Amendment right," the letter concluded.