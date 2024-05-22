Sen. Graham Seeks Answers on Thwarted Quantico Breach

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., demanded answers from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after two Jordanian nationals this month attempted to breach the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia.

"Please explain how they came to the United States. Were they here illegally? Are either of them on any terrorist watchlist?" Graham, a Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member, said in a letter to Mayorkas issued Thursday.

"Please provide the committee with the answers to these questions and any other information relevant to their background and intent, including copies of the complete and most current alien files for each individual. This will allow us to make an informed decision about how to address the recurring threat posed to our national security by this kind of incident, which is not isolated."

Two Jordanians are in custody after allegedly trying to scam and then ram their way onto the base.

Capt. Michael Curtis, a spokesman for the base, told the New York Post that they drove up to the Fuller Road Gate of the base and said they worked for a company subcontracted by Amazon.

"It was at that time, one of the military police officers noticed the driver ignoring the direct instructions of the officers, continued to move the vehicle past the holding area and attempted to access Marine Corps Base Quantico," Curtis said.

"Due to the swift response and execution of their duties, the officers were able to deploy the vehicle denial barriers, prevent any further access to Marine Corps Base Quantico, and detain the individuals who were eventually turned over to ICE custody."

The Potomac Local News reported earlier this month that one of the men is on the U.S. terrorist watch list.