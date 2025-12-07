Jamie Dimon Blames 'Militarizing' Govt in Debanking Trump Media

While JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon denied "debanking" Trump Media & Technology Group for political reasons, he did place the blame on the Biden administration for "militarizing the government" against its primary political opponent.

"We don't give information to the government just because they ask," Dimon said in a televised interview Sunday morning. "We're subpoenaed. We are required by court to give it to the government.

"And I have been following subpoenas with this administration, the last administration, the administration before that, and the one before that. And I don't agree with a lot of it."

Dimon pointedly rejected former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., CEO of Trump Media, claiming Dimon's JPMorgan Chase debanked the Trump media property for political reasons.

"People have to grow up here, OK, and stop making up things and stuff like that," Dimon said, addressing Nunes' claims. "I can't talk about an individual account.

"We do not," he continued, "debank people for religious or political affiliations."

But he did acknowledge there was pressure from the Biden administration through subpoena power.

"Let's just take a deep breath and fix the problems, as opposed to, like, blame someone who's put in that position," he said.

"Democratic and Republican governments have come after us both. Let's not act like this is just one side doing this. This has been going for a long time. And we should stop militarizing the government that kind of way."

Dimon praised the Trump administration for working to "demilitarize" government.

"I want to change these rules," he concluded. "I actually applaud the Trump administration, who's trying to say that debanking is bad and we should change the rules.

"Well, damn it, I have been asking to change the rules now for 15 years. So change the rules."