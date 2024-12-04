Trump Picks Navarro for Trade, Manufacturing Role

President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had picked Peter Navarro to be senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.

Navarro served as head of a newly created position — director of the White House National Trade Council — in the first Trump administration.

"I am pleased to announce that Peter Navarro, a man who was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it, will serve as my Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. During my First Term, few were more effective or tenacious than Peter in enforcing my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American. He helped me renegotiate unfair Trade Deals like NAFTA and the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (KORUS), and moved every one of my Tariff and Trade actions FAST….," Trump posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

"….The Senior Counselor position leverages Peter’s broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills. His mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas," Trump added.

"Peter is not just a superb, Harvard-trained Economist, he is a noted author of more than a dozen bestselling books on strategic business management and unfair Trade. He did a superb job for the American People in my First Term. Peter will do even better as Senior Counselor to protect American Workers, and truly Make American Manufacturing Great Again."

Navarro was sentenced in January to four months in prison after being found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from a committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack by Trump supporters.