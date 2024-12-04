WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: president-elect | trump | peter navarro | trade | marketing | senior counselor

Trump Picks Navarro for Trade, Manufacturing Role

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 11:16 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had picked Peter Navarro to be senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.

Navarro served as head of a newly created position — director of the White House National Trade Council — in the first Trump administration.

"I am pleased to announce that Peter Navarro, a man who was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it, will serve as my Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. During my First Term, few were more effective or tenacious than Peter in enforcing my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American. He helped me renegotiate unfair Trade Deals like NAFTA and the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (KORUS), and moved every one of my Tariff and Trade actions FAST….," Trump posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

"….The Senior Counselor position leverages Peter’s broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills. His mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas," Trump added.

"Peter is not just a superb, Harvard-trained Economist, he is a noted author of more than a dozen bestselling books on strategic business management and unfair Trade. He did a superb job for the American People in my First Term. Peter will do even better as Senior Counselor to protect American Workers, and truly Make American Manufacturing Great Again."

Navarro was sentenced in January to four months in prison after being found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from a committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack by Trump supporters. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had picked Peter Navarro to be senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.
president-elect, trump, peter navarro, trade, marketing, senior counselor
275
2024-16-04
Wednesday, 04 December 2024 11:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved