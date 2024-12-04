Trump Asks Whatley to Again Lead RNC

President-elect Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post Wednesday that he had asked Michael Whatley to return to lead the Republican National Committee.

Whatley, chair of the North Carolina Republican Party and the RNC’s general counsel, was elected as the GOP’S chair in March, when Lara Trump, the former and future president's daughter-in-law, was elected co-chair.

Whatley and Lara Trump led the 2024 election effort that resulted in the GOP winning the White House and both chambers of Congress.

"Michael Whatley, from the Great State of North Carolina, has been with me since the beginning, and has done an OUTSTANDING and HISTORIC JOB in running the Republican National Committee with the fantastic Lara Trump!" Trump posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

"He is a smart, tough lawyer who put together a completely unprecedented ELECTION INTEGRITY OPERATION that protected the Vote all across America, and a GET OUT THE VOTE CAMPAIGN that delivered the Votes we needed in every Battleground State. Michael and Lara transformed the RNC into a lean, focused, and powerful machine that will empower the America First Agenda for many years to come.

"I have asked Michael to return as Chairman of the RNC to continue to build our Party, and be a trusted partner as we Make America Great Again, and ensure Free and Fair Elections. Republicans everywhere should support him as he continues his mission at the RNC. Thank you for your hard work, Michael!"

