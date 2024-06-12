'Pig Book' Exposes $22.7B in Congressional Earmarks

Republican House lawmakers joined Citizens Against Government Waste on Wednesday in releasing the 32nd annual edition of the "Congressional Pig Book," a compilation of "pork-barrel" projects in the federal budget.

This year's book features members from both chambers of Congress and both major parties who the group says are responsible for spending earmarks, which direct federal funds to pet projects in their home districts and states.

CAGW found 8,222 earmarks, totaling $22.7 billion in "pork" projects. A brown and white female pig named Poppy could be seen sporting a patriotic dress and scarfing down treats at the press conference announcing the book.

The group has published a report on pork-barrel spending each year since 1991.

According to the Washington Examiner, several House Republicans, including Reps. Tom McClintock of California, Debbie Lesko of Arizona, and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, spoke out against earmarks at the event.

"If we are going to avoid the terrible fate of so many nations before us, we have to end congressional hypocrisy and earmarks are the most glaring part of that," McClintock said at the event.

CAGW President Tom Schatz said his team found 11% more earmarks in the most recent federal budget than in fiscal year 2023. According to the report, Alaska, Maine, Hawaii, the Northern Marianas Island territory, and West Virginia received the most earmarks.

"If we go back a few years to [former House Speaker] John Boehner, who was adamantly opposed to earmarks, who led the Republican Conference to abolish them in the House of Representatives, it can be done," Schatz said, according to the Examiner. "It has been done. It will need to be done again if we're ever going to get our spending back under control."

Democrats ended a 10-year moratorium on earmarks in 2021; and in December 2022, House Republicans voted to keep earmarks for spending bills, marking a defeat for conservatives looking to trim the fat in terms of pork spending. Republicans had originally banned earmarks when they gained control of the House in 2010.

Some of the lawmakers highlighted for their "mad pursuit of pork" include:

The Whole Hog Award

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was given this award for the highest amount of earmarks: 231 totaling $575,580,000.

The House of Pork Award

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., took home this title for receiving 13 earmarks, totaling $270,330,940, which was the most in the House of Representatives.

The 'You Cannot Be Serious' Award

Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. were seriously called out by the group for their $1.75 million earmark for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Singing a Sour Note for Taxpayers Award

Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Collins received this award due to their earmarks for the opera houses in their respective states, which combined totaled $739,000.

The Crabby Pork Award

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was given this award for an earmark of $4 million for the Alaska King Crab Enhancement Project.

The We're Going to Need a Bigger Boat Award

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., received this award for an earmark of $190,000 for a shark repellant study at the Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, Florida.

The Presidential Library Industrial Complex Award

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., was recognized for an earmark of $17.5 million for construction at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene, Kansas.

The Fiscal Unfitness Award

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., was found to be fiscally unfit for a $500,000 earmark she received for the restoration of a historic gym in Madison, Mississippi.