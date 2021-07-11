Pompeo Warns 'Devil In The Details' Of Afghan Withdrawal

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday warned the “devil is in the details” on the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Pompeo said the Biden administration may have moved too quickly.

Former President Donald Trump “gave me two pieces of the puzzle: One was to get our kids home… but importantly we had a diplomatic mission and that was to make sure America was never attacked from Afghanistan again,” Pompeo said.

“To move this date around is an odd thing,” he said of the current drawdown, noting Trump set a September date for the pullout.

“It seems to me maybe they moved out faster. That's all fine but the devil is in the details. You have to get this right.”

“It's how you do it," he added. "How you execute and how you implement our global counter terrorism and after … will make [the] difference whether this ends up being something President [Joe] Biden can say he did it well.”

Pompeo also said he hopes the Biden administration will pick up with what the Trump administration began in its dealings with China.

Saying the "Chinese Communist Party creates a single greatest threat to America from external forces," Pompeo emphsasised that the U.S. needs a serious sustained campaign against them.

“This is doable and we’ve done it with the Soviet Union and we know how to build coalitions around the world…we don't want to live in a world dominated by the Chinese Communist Party.”