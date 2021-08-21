Pompeo: Biden Creating 'Debacle of Significant Proportions' in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden's handling of Afghanistan and the ongoing efforts to remove Americans from the wartorn country has been a "debacle of significant proportions," according to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"We haven’t seen anything like this, the United States, in an awfully long time," Pompeo told Fox News' Sean Hannity Friday night, reports The Hill.

"America has the tools to fix this. Our military could certainly figure out a way to go get these folks back and destroy some of these billions of dollars in equipment that we left behind, but it’s going to take American resolve and leadership, and President Biden has refused to show this for the entire time.”

His comments came after Biden's address to the nation on the situation, which Pompeo said made matters even worse.

"I didn’t hear a single thing from him today that would have given comfort to those families," he said. "There’s still no plan to get these Americans back. I didn’t hear a single thing that would give comfort to the very allies you spoke about."

Biden on Friday said the evacuation is "one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history," and admitted he could not "promise what the final outcome will be."

He also rejected the idea of expanding the U.S. military's perimeter beyond the Kabul airport into the streets being controlled by the Taliban, but added "Let me be clear: any American who wants to come home, we will get you home."

But Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers Friday that is aware that Americans and Afghans trying to get to the Kabul airport have been "harassed or even beaten by the Taliban," contradicting Biden's argument that there is "no indication that they haven’t been able to get — in Kabul — through the airport.”

Pompeo, though, said he didn't hear anything from Biden that would make the Taliban afraid of retribution from the United States, including making it hard for Americans to leave Afghanistan.