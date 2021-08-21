Former Press Sec. Ari Fleischer: 'Biden Is in Denial, Clueless'

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer says President Joe Biden is either in "denial" or "clueless" when it comes to making decisions.

Fleischer, speaking to "The Rita Cosby Show" on WABC Radio, about the series of unfortunate events that transpired in Kabul, Afghanistan, last week, said he's never seen a politician, "particularly at a perilous moment like this, be so in denial, out of touch, out to lunch and all around clueless."

Fleischer, who served in the White House during the George W. Bush administration, also decried Biden's "judgement on so many issues."

"For so many decades, [he] has been so wrong, and we're seeing it play out right now. And we're just one stray bullet away from a bloodbath in Kabul."

Being one of the oldest presidents to take the oath of office, Biden was cited by a group of United Kingdom doctors on Friday as being a likely candidate for dementia.

"Certainly there's a link [between the conditions and cognitive decline]...But just as a doctor observing him, given his medical history and age, I'm worried about early-onset dementia...I would be worried about anyone exhibiting issues with recall and memory at Joe Biden's age," Dr. Aseem Malhotra, an expert in evidence-based medicine, said, according to the Daily Mail.

And just last month, as the British article points out, Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "president."

But that may be a flash in the pan when compared to Biden's interview with ABC on Wednesday where he seems to stumble through sentences, flubbing on questions like, "so when you look at what's happened over the last week, was it a failure of intelligence, planning, execution or judgment?"

The question asked by ABC's George Stephanopoulos was met with sentence fragments and junctions of odd pauses.

"Look," Biden says, "I don't think it was a fa-- look, it was a simple choice, George. When the-- when the Taliban -- let me back -- put it another way. When you had the government of Afghanistan, the leader of that government get in a plane and taking off and going to another country, when you saw the significant collapse of the ta-- of the-- Afghan troops we had trained -- up to 300,000 of them just leaving their equipment and taking off, that was -- you know, I'm not-- this -- that -- that's what happened.

"That's simply what happened. So the question was in the beginning the-- the threshold question was, do we commit to leave within the timeframe we've set? We extended it to September 1st. Or do we put significantly more troops in? I hear people say, 'Well, you had 2,500 folks in there and nothin' was happening. You know, there wasn't any war.'

"But guess what? The fact was that the reason it wasn't happening is the last president negotiated a year earlier that he'd be out by May 1st and that-- in return, there'd be no attack on American forces. That's what was done. That's why nothing was happening. But the idea if I had said -- I had a simple choice. If I had said, 'We're gonna stay,' then we'd better prepare to put a whole hell of a lot more troops in --"