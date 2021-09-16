Polls Suggest Biden May Face Uphill Battle in 2024

Recent polls show a dip in President Joe Biden’s job approval rating and a consenus that the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction, which could be bad news for congressional Democrats and Biden in 2024, according to the Washington Examiner.

A Quinnipiac University national poll released earlier this week shows that 50% of all Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance as president, with 42% approving. This is down from 46% approving and 43% disapproving in early August. Additionally, the poll found that about seven-in-10 respondents said they were dissatisfied with the direction of the country, with 45% very dissatisfied, compared to three-in-10 being satisfied with just 3% very satisfied.

"If people feel good about the way things are going in the country, the incumbent benefits from that. And fairly or unfairly, if people feel like things are going badly, they tend to blame the incumbent," Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac University polling analyst, told the Examiner.

"If there ever was a honeymoon for President Biden, it is clearly over. This is, with few exceptions, a poll full of troubling negatives... from overall job approval, to foreign policy, to the economy," he said in a statement with the poll’s release.

However, Malloy also noted that former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both encountered similar levels of dissatisfaction during their terms.

"So obviously, if you’re an incumbent, you’d like the satisfaction number to be higher, but it doesn’t automatically spell doom for reelection, as Obama showed," he said. "Job approval is a metric for looking at Biden’s reelection prospects, but so much can change between now and 2024."

A USA Today/Suffolk University Poll released earlier this month showed Biden’s approval rating down to 41% with 55% disapproving, and while about half approved of his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, only a quarter approved of how he conducted the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"Today, President Biden's overall approval has taken a turn for the worse due to his awful job performance rating on Afghanistan," said Suffolk University Political Research Center Director David Paleologos. "His approval on immigration and the economy are also upside down. The only issue keeping him remotely in the game is his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, where he is barely at 50%."

Paleologos added, "The approval numbers are more descriptive, not predictive but descriptive, about what the president can and cannot do in the midterm elections.”

He also noted that Republicans face some worrying news in the poll, which found that about one-third of those who think the country is on the wrong track also have a poor view of the GOP.

"A third of the people who say the country's on the wrong track also dislike the Republican Party. That's a branding problem," Paleologos said. "So if you're a Democrat, you're going to say, 'Sure, things may not be perfect. Some things we've handled right, some things we've handled wrong. But you don't want to vote Republican because they're awful.'"

He said, "If you're a Republican strategist, you want to make Democrats more radioactive than the negativity against Republicans."