Poll: 61 Percent of Voters Say US Has 'Pretty Seriously Gotten off Track'

Sixty-one percent of registered voters believe things in the U.S. have ''pretty seriously gotten off on the wrong track,'' with just 39% saying the country is moving in the right direction, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

Additionally, just 47% approve of President Joe Biden's job performance, and 49% disapprove.

Of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, 47% said they ''strongly disapprove'' of Biden's handling of the situation, while just 12% said they ''strongly approve.''

Half of voters surveyed said they either ''strongly support'' or ''somewhat support'' Biden's move, while 41% expressed some opposition to his decision.

The poll also found:

Thirty-two percent say economic issues such as taxes, wages, jobs, unemployment and spending are the top issues on their mind when they cast their vote for federal offices, followed by security issues (26%), seniors issues (13%) and health care issues (12%).

Forty-nine percent either ''somewhat disapprove'' or ''strongly disapprove'' of how Biden is handling the economy, while 44% either ''strongly approve'' or ''somewhat approve.''

Fifty-five percent either ''somewhat disapprove'' or ''strongly disapprove'' of how Biden is handling immigration, compared with 36% who either ''strongly approve'' or ''somewhat approve.''

Sixty-eight percent think Americans should continue to socially distance for as long as needed to curb the spread of COVID-19, even if it means damage to the economy

The poll, conducted Aug. 28 to 30, surveyed 1,997 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.