×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan | Biden Administration | Joe Biden | Polls | poll | politico | us

Poll: 61 Percent of Voters Say US Has 'Pretty Seriously Gotten off Track'

Poll: 61 Percent of Voters Say US Has 'Pretty Seriously Gotten off Track'
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 September 2021 05:31 PM

Sixty-one percent of registered voters believe things in the U.S. have ''pretty seriously gotten off on the wrong track,'' with just 39% saying the country is moving in the right direction, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

Additionally, just 47% approve of President Joe Biden's job performance, and 49% disapprove.

Of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, 47% said they ''strongly disapprove'' of Biden's handling of the situation, while just 12% said they ''strongly approve.''

Half of voters surveyed said they either ''strongly support'' or ''somewhat support'' Biden's move, while 41% expressed some opposition to his decision.

The poll also found:

  • Thirty-two percent say economic issues such as taxes, wages, jobs, unemployment and spending are the top issues on their mind when they cast their vote for federal offices, followed by security issues (26%), seniors issues (13%) and health care issues (12%).
  • Forty-nine percent either ''somewhat disapprove'' or ''strongly disapprove'' of how Biden is handling the economy, while 44% either ''strongly approve'' or ''somewhat approve.''
  • Fifty-five percent either ''somewhat disapprove'' or ''strongly disapprove'' of how Biden is handling immigration, compared with 36% who either ''strongly approve'' or ''somewhat approve.''
  • Sixty-eight percent think Americans should continue to socially distance for as long as needed to curb the spread of COVID-19, even if it means damage to the economy

The poll, conducted Aug. 28 to 30, surveyed 1,997 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sixty-one percent of registered voters believe things in the U.S. have ''pretty seriously gotten off on the wrong track,'' with just 39% saying the country is moving in the right direction, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll released Wednesday
poll, politico, us
242
2021-31-01
Wednesday, 01 September 2021 05:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved