Dick Morris to Newsmax: Anti-Trump Pollsters Also Said He'd Lose

The pollsters who are giving President Donald Trump low marks are the ones who predicted that he wouldn't win the election for the White House, Dick Morris, an adviser to Trump and a Newsmax contributor, said Saturday.

They said "[i]f he ran, he'd never get nominated, that if he got nominated, he would lead the party to a disaster, that he'd probably win the electoral vote, but not the popular vote, and so on and so on and so on," Morris told Newsmax's "The Count." "They're negative at every turn."

The most important poll, though, is by Gallup, which found that "98% of the people who voted for Trump in 2024 said they would vote for him again, and the regret factor was less than 2%."

Morris also said on Saturday that if Trump pulls off a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, "he deserves consideration for the Nobel Peace Prize."

Morris told Newsmax that he recently met up with Trump at the Oval Office and that the president has numerous new ideas.

"For example, last week he said our birth rate is down in the U.S. and he would like to give every mother $5,000 on the birth of a new child if they're married," said Morris. "That's brilliant. The idea of a motherhood agenda. We talk about abortion and choice. How about promoting motherhood?"

Trump is also continuing his fight for tariffs, which "might generate almost $1 trillion in revenue for the U.S. government," said Morris.

"The guy is just filled with incredible, creative, wonderful ideas," he said.

