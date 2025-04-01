Poll: 73% of Ukrainians Say Trump Bad for Them

There has been a major increase in the percentage of Ukrainians who say that U.S. President Donald Trump is bad for their country, with a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on Tuesday stating that it has risen to 73% from only 21% in December 2024.

At that point, after Trump was elected but before he took office, 54% of Ukrainians said he would have a positive impact on their nation, while only 19% said so in the latest survey.

The Trump administration brought a major shift to U.S. policy on Ukraine and strong-armed Kyiv into ceasefire negotiations by publicly berating President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy and temporarily cutting off military and intelligence support last month.

In this latest survey, 55% of Ukrainians said they expect a rather unfair or completely unjust peace deal from Trump, a slight dip from 58% a month earlier but a significant increase from 31% in December.

Ukrainians now see Europe as a more reliable ally than the United States. According to the survey, 64% of respondents said European partners want Ukraine to achieve peace on acceptable terms, while only 24% said that about the U.S.

Meanwhile, 67% of respondents said that the U.S. is tired of backing Kyiv and is pushing for concessions.

The latest poll was carried out between March 12 and 22, with 1,326 respondents surveyed, and a margin of error of 2.5%.