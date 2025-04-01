WATCH TV LIVE

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Attacking Energy Infrastructure

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 07:17 AM EDT

Russia's Defense Ministry on Tuesday accused Ukraine of attacking Russian energy infrastructure twice in the past 24 hours despite a U.S.-brokered moratorium on striking each other's energy facilities.

Ukrainian drones hit electricity substations in part of Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine, and in Russia's southern Belgorod region, leaving residents without power, the ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which accuses Russia in turn of violating the moratorium on such attacks, and Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

