Beacon Poll: Trump Beating Biden 2-1 in Tennessee

Likely voters in Tennessee say they support former President Donald Trump at 63% for president in a two-candidate race with President Joe Biden, who is favored by 31%, according to a new poll by The Beacon Center of Tennessee.
Undecideds came in at 5%.
Here are how the Tennessee poll results break down:
- 51% say they support Trump over Biden, who is favored by 25% in a three-candidate race with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. RFK Jr. is supported by 16%.
- 72% say they favor Trump in the Republican primary.
- 12% say they support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
- 7% say they back Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina.
- 6% say they are undecided, while no other candidate received over 2%.
The poll, conducted Dec. 14-18, 2023, surveyed 1,302 likely voters in Tennessee. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.66 percentage points.
