Beacon Poll: Trump Beating Biden 2-1 in Tennessee

Likely voters in Tennessee say they support former President Donald Trump at 63% for president in a two-candidate race with President Joe Biden, who is favored by 31%, according to a new poll by The Beacon Center of Tennessee.

Undecideds came in at 5%.

Here are how the Tennessee poll results break down:

51% say they support Trump over Biden, who is favored by 25% in a three-candidate race with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. RFK Jr. is supported by 16%.

72% say they favor Trump in the Republican primary.

12% say they support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

7% say they back Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina.

6% say they are undecided, while no other candidate received over 2%.

The poll, conducted Dec. 14-18, 2023, surveyed 1,302 likely voters in Tennessee. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.66 percentage points.