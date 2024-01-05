×
Tags: poll | trump | biden | tennessee

Beacon Poll: Trump Beating Biden 2-1 in Tennessee

By    |   Friday, 05 January 2024 01:29 PM EST

Likely voters in Tennessee say they support former President Donald Trump at 63% for president in a two-candidate race with President Joe Biden, who is favored by 31%, according to a new poll by The Beacon Center of Tennessee.

Undecideds came in at 5%.

Here are how the Tennessee poll results break down:

  • 51% say they support Trump over Biden, who is favored by 25% in a three-candidate race with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. RFK Jr. is supported by 16%.
  • 72% say they favor Trump in the Republican primary.
  • 12% say they support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
  • 7% say they back Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina.
  • 6% say they are undecided, while no other candidate received over 2%.

The poll, conducted Dec. 14-18, 2023, surveyed 1,302 likely voters in Tennessee. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.66 percentage points.

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

Politics
