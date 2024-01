Former President Donald Trump fares better than his GOP rivals in a matchup against President Joe Biden, according to a poll by The Economist/You Gov.

Here's how the poll results break down:

44% said that if the election were held today they would vote for Trump over Biden, who was also backed by 44%.

41% said they would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against Biden, who was supported by 44%.

36% said they would vote for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley against Biden, who was supported by 41%.

63% say they would vote for Trump if their state's GOP presidential primary were held today.

14% said they would vote for DeSantis.

8% said they would vote for Haley.

6% said they would support Vivek Ramaswamy.

No other person received 5% or more.

39% said they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 56% said they disapprove.

44% said they would vote for the Republican candidate in the district where they live if the elections for Congress were held today, compared with 42% who said they would vote for the Democrat candidate.

63% said they the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction, compared to 25% who said it is on the right track.

The poll, conducted Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 2, 2024, surveyed 1,343 registered voters. The margin of error is 3%.