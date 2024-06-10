LA Times/NORC Poll: Pols Use Trans Issues to Divert Attention

A recent poll reveals that a significant majority of Americans believe politicians use transgender issues to divert attention from crucial political issues, Breitbart reported.

Seventy-seven percent of Americans think politicians are using transgender issues to distract voters from more pressing political matters, according to a poll conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Los Angeles Times and funded by The California Endowment.

The survey did not specify whether Americans attribute this tactic more to Republican or Democrat politicians. However, the poll explored public opinion on the broader focus on transgender issues, asking, "Do you think this is a good thing for society, a bad thing for society, or neither a good nor bad thing for society?"

Results showed that 16% of respondents believe the increased attention to transgender issues is beneficial for society, 40% view it as detrimental, and 42% consider it neither good nor bad.

President Joe Biden has consistently voiced his support for transgender individuals.

For instance, on Transgender Day of Visibility, a post on Biden's X account read, "Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you're worthy of respect and dignity."

According to Breitbart, Democrats are increasingly depicting transgender people as bullied victims to provoke conservative pushback.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump minimized the transgender issue during his first term, even as his administration opposed transgender policies, according to Breitbart.

The poll indicates that most Americans prefer clear legal and civic distinctions between male and female sexes, viewing them as equal, different, and complementary.

Additionally, 56% of respondents believe media and political coverage favor transgender claims. Of the poll respondents, 1% identified as transgender, 2% identified as gay or lesbian, and 4% identified as "bisexual or pansexual."

Among sexual minorities, political affiliations showed variance, with 1 in 5 identifying as Republican or leaned Republican, and 33% of those who described themselves as LGBTQ+ also identifying as "very liberal." The respondents were divided on the issue of teenage transgender identity, with about half considering it "sometimes" or "mostly" a passing phase.

The poll, conducted from Jan. 18-26, 2024, surveyed 1,624 adults, including an oversample of California residents and LGBTQ+ adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence level for all adults, plus or minus 4.5 percentage points for California residents, and plus or minus 8.3 percentage points for LGBTQ+ adults.