3 Bill Impacting LGBTQ Communities Advance in Louisiana

Three bills impacting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities have advanced in the Louisiana Legislature, reports Axios.

They include HB 122, which effectively bans K-12 teachers from discussing LGBTQ+ issues in schools; HB 121, which requires public school officials to use names and pronouns that match the student's birth certificate unless a parent provides explicit written consent for a different approach; and HB608, which requires public schools, domestic violence shelters, and correctional and juvenile detention centers to recognize women and girls based on their birth and biological sex for restroom use.

"I am proud to sign House Bill 608, which protects women's safety and reinforces the very definition of what it means to be a woman. Enough is enough," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a news release after signing HB 608.

"Louisiana will not stand idly by and allow biological men to take advantage of opportunities for women. We want women across the country to know that your privacy, safety, and opportunities are valued and will always be protected in Louisiana," the Republican governor said.

HB 121 and HB 122 have been sent to Landry's desk for executive approval.

Peyton Rose Michelle, executive director of Louisiana Trans Advocates, in a press release slammed the legislation.

"Every kid deserves a fair chance to succeed in school without being singled out for discrimination and harassment, yet Louisiana legislators have voted in favor of unfair treatment of LGBTQ+ kids and teachers," she said.

"Their actions are appalling, and kids and our communities will bear the brunt."