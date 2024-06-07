WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lgbtq | louisiana | bills | landry

3 Bill Impacting LGBTQ Communities Advance in Louisiana

By    |   Friday, 07 June 2024 05:15 PM EDT

Three bills impacting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities have advanced in the Louisiana Legislature, reports Axios.

They include HB 122, which effectively bans K-12 teachers from discussing LGBTQ+ issues in schools; HB 121, which requires public school officials to use names and pronouns that match the student's birth certificate unless a parent provides explicit written consent for a different approach; and HB608, which requires public schools, domestic violence shelters, and correctional and juvenile detention centers to recognize women and girls based on their birth and biological sex for restroom use.

"I am proud to sign House Bill 608, which protects women's safety and reinforces the very definition of what it means to be a woman. Enough is enough," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a news release after signing HB 608.

"Louisiana will not stand idly by and allow biological men to take advantage of opportunities for women. We want women across the country to know that your privacy, safety, and opportunities are valued and will always be protected in Louisiana," the Republican governor said.

HB 121 and HB 122 have been sent to Landry's desk for executive approval.

Peyton Rose Michelle, executive director of Louisiana Trans Advocates, in a press release slammed the legislation.

"Every kid deserves a fair chance to succeed in school without being singled out for discrimination and harassment, yet Louisiana legislators have voted in favor of unfair treatment of LGBTQ+ kids and teachers," she said.

"Their actions are appalling, and kids and our communities will bear the brunt."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Three bills impacting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities have advanced in the Louisiana Legislature, reports Axios.
lgbtq, louisiana, bills, landry
256
2024-15-07
Friday, 07 June 2024 05:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved