Poll: Majority Support Assassination Attempt Probe

A recent HarrisX/Forbes survey reveals that a majority of Americans believe the U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement should be investigated following a failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Conducted from July 13-15, the survey comes just days after the July 13 assassination attempt.

Participants were asked to choose between two statements regarding the agencies' response to the shooting:

The Secret Service and local law enforcement's preparedness and response were faulty and should be investigated in detail. The Secret Service and local law enforcement did an admirable job and reacted as fast as possible with bravery.

Fifty-five percent of respondents chose the first option, advocating for an investigation, while 45% supported the agencies' actions, deeming them admirable and swift.

The survey further queried whether the Secret Service reacted promptly to neutralize the threat or if they hesitated and delayed their response. Thirty-two percent believed there was hesitation, whereas 68% felt the reaction was quick.

The poll, which included 1,918 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percent, coincides with growing calls for a thorough investigation.

Concerns are mounting over how a gunman, identified as Thomas Crooks, managed to position himself on a rooftop approximately 150 yards from the former president.

Reports indicate that a local police countersniper team was stationed inside the building from which Crooks fired, according to Breitbart. One attendee died and two were hurt. Trump was grazed by a bullet.

Reportedly, a Beaver County police countersniper inside the building had spotted Crooks using a range finder and alerted the command center. Despite the warning, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said no agents were on the rooftop due to safety concerns related to its slope, an explanation many find inadequate.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Breitbart multiple investigations are underway.

"We got three committees. [Oversight Committee] Chairman [James] Comer is going to have Secret Service head Cheatle in next week. Mark Green, with Homeland Security, will also be looking at this issue," Jordan told Breitbart News during the Republican National Convention.

Jordan further disclosed that FBI Director Christopher Wray is scheduled to address these concerns on July 24.

"There's a finite number of buildings that a bad guy could get on top of and do harm. It's probably two, three, four, five and one of those buildings we had the good guys on ... the countersniper unit who took out the bad guy," Jordan said. "All the experts are like, 'Why weren't those buildings secure?'"

Butler Township Commissioner Edward Natali clarified that local police were mainly assigned to traffic control during the event. Natali also corrected reports about the local officer's encounter with the shooter, saying the officer did "not retreat."