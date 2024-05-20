Harvard/Harris Poll: Voters Want RFK Jr. in Debates

Voters want to see Robert F. Kennedy Jr. debate President Joe Biden and former President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found that 71% of voters said debates should include candidates from third parties if they clear a viable threshold, with Kennedy listed as one of those candidates, the Hill reported. Overall, 79% of voters overall want Biden and Trump to debate.

The poll also found 73% of voters say Trump and Biden should agree to three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate, though Biden and Trump will be debating twice, with the first debate scheduled for June. The Commission of Presidential Debates had scheduled three debates for September and October.

Nearly two-thirds of voters said the debate will provide valuable information on who they should vote for, while 37% said it was unlikely to do so, according to The Hill.

Of those polled, 54% said microphones should be automatically cut off when a speaker's time elapses.

The survey polled 1,660 registered voters from May 15-16, according to The Hill.