WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robert f. kennedy jr. | joe biden | donald trump | debates

Harvard/Harris Poll: Voters Want RFK Jr. in Debates

By    |   Monday, 20 May 2024 03:32 PM EDT

Voters want to see Robert F. Kennedy Jr. debate President Joe Biden and former President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found that 71% of voters said debates should include candidates from third parties if they clear a viable threshold, with Kennedy listed as one of those candidates, the Hill reported. Overall, 79% of voters overall want Biden and Trump to debate.

The poll also found 73% of voters say Trump and Biden should agree to three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate, though Biden and Trump will be debating twice, with the first debate scheduled for June. The Commission of Presidential Debates had scheduled three debates for September and October.

Nearly two-thirds of voters said the debate will provide valuable information on who they should vote for, while 37% said it was unlikely to do so, according to The Hill.

Of those polled, 54% said microphones should be automatically cut off when a speaker's time elapses.

The survey polled 1,660 registered voters from May 15-16, according to The Hill.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Voters want to see Robert F. Kennedy Jr. debate President Joe Biden and former President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.
robert f. kennedy jr., joe biden, donald trump, debates
177
2024-32-20
Monday, 20 May 2024 03:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved