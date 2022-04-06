Poll: 53 Percent of Voters Say Clarence Thomas Should Recuse Himself in Jan. 6 Cases

A majority of voters believed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 presidential election, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

A total of 37% of respondents said Thomas "definitely" should, and another 16% said he "probably" should remove himself from cases dealing with the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Politico reported Wednesday.

The results showed that 28% of respondents said Thomas should not recuse himself, and 19% didn’t know.

Survey participants were asked about Thomas after it had been reported that his wife, Ginni, played a role in the events surrounding Jan, 6, 2021, when demonstrators attacked the Capitol.

Ginni told The Washington Free Beacon that she did not help organize the White House rally that came before the assault, and that although she did attend the rally, she got cold and returned home before then-President Donald Trump took the stage.

Not surprisingly, results on Clarence largely broke along party lines — 76% of Democrats and 52% of independent voters said he should recuse himself; just 31% of Republicans agreed.

Among GOP voters, 49% said he should not recuse himself from Jan. 6 election cases; 11% of Democrats agreed.

Only 22% of poll respondents said they had seen, read or heard "a lot" about Ginni's communications with Trump officials, while 27% said they'd seen, read, or heard "some."

A total of 19% said they had seen or heard "not much," and 31% said they’d seen or heard "nothing at all" regarding Ginni.

Asked about Justice Thomas, 28% said they held favorable views of him, 36% said they viewed him unfavorably, and 36% had no opinion or had never heard of him.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll was conducted among 2,003 registered voters nationwide April 1-4. The survey's margin of was plus-or-minus 2 percentage points.