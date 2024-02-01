Quinnipiac Poll: Biden Up 6 Points on Trump

President Joe Biden leads former President Donald Trump by 6 percentage points in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup, according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll.

Little more than a month ago, the Biden-Trump matchup was "too close to call," with the president ahead 47% to 46%.

Women voters largely are responsible for Biden's 50% to 44% lead over the former president, the Quinnipiac University survey found.

By a 58% to 38% difference, women support Biden over Trump. That's up from the president's 53% to 41% edge in December.

Men, on the other hand, back Trump 53% to 42%, largely unchanged from the 51% to 41% in December.

"The gender demographic tells a story to keep an eye on," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said. "Propelled by female voters in just the past few weeks, the head-to-head tie with Trump morphs into a modest lead for Biden."

The latest Quinnipiac survey results on Wednesday came less than a week after a federal jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages to author E. Jean Carroll for allegedly destroying her reputation as a trustworthy journalist after she accused him in 2019 of raping her nearly three decades ago.

Biden's support among independents also has grown, with 52% saying they would vote for the president. That's a 6-point increase from December.

However, the Quinnipiac survey found former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley leading Biden 47% to 42% in a hypothetical two-person contest.

"In a head-to-head matchup against Biden, Haley outperforms Trump, thanks to independents," Malloy said.

Haley beats Biden by 16 points among independents with Trump losing to Biden by 12 points among those voters.

"The Democrats are salivating at the idea of running against Trump again and they're terrified of running against Nikki Haley," Haley national spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Trump lost in 2018, 2020, and 2022, and Democrats know he'll be a drag on the entire Republican Party in 2024. With Nikki on the ticket, Republicans will win up and down the ballot from the White House to the Senate to statehouses across the country."

Haley, though, slips in a hypothetical five-person race. Biden receives 36% support, Haley 29%, independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 21%, independent Cornel West 3%, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein 2%.

In a hypothetical five-person race that includes Trump, Biden receives 39% support, Trump 37%, RFK Jr. 14%, West 3%, and Stein 2%.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted Jan. 25-29 among 1,650 self-identified registered voters. It has a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.