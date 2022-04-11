×
Poll: Trump's Approval Ratings in Swing States Higher Than McConnell's

Former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (Photos by Saul Loeb and Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 11 April 2022 08:57 PM

Former President Donald Trump is leading Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in favorability in key swing states.

According to a Morning Consult poll, in the crucial swing states of Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, Trump leads McConnell by double digits.

In Georgia, Trump leads McConnell 86% to 47%. For North Carolina, Trump holds an 87% to 46% lead over the Senate minority leader. In Ohio, Trump's popularity is 44 points higher than McConnell's at 80% compared to the senator's 36%. And in Pennsylvania, Trump holds a 41-point lead over McConnell, 77% to 36%.

When McConnell was asked by Axios why McConnell's favorability rating among Republicans was low, he laughed and replied, "Look, there are two constituents that are important to me in this job: the people of Kentucky, who have sent me here seven times, and the Republican members of the Senate, who have elected me eight times without opposition. I'm proud of that."

But part of the tension between McConnell and Trump stems from the Senate minority leader's backing of Republican members of Congress in the 2022 midterms that Trump opposes. Among the candidates Trump opposes are Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Former President Donald Trump is leading Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., by favorability in key swing states.
