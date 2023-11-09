Bloomberg Poll: Voters Trust Trump Over Biden on Israel

Voters say they trust Republican front-runner Donald Trump over President Joe Biden on every global hot spot — Israel, Ukraine, and China — according to a poll released Thursday.

The Bloomberg News and Morning Consult survey found that voters say they trust Trump by double digits in every major conflict or potential unrest — by 12 points regarding China-U.S. relations, 11 points in the Ukraine-Russia war, and 10 points in the Israel-Hamas war.

Nearly 80% of those surveyed said U.S.-China relations is a somewhat or very important issue in deciding for whom to vote in the 2024 presidential election. And 46% said they trust Trump to handle China vs. 34% for Biden, with 20% saying they don't trust either.

The slimmest margin is the Israel-Hamas conflict, where 43% trust Trump to 33% for Biden, with 24% saying they don't trust either. Further, 35% of respondents said Biden is doing too little to support Israel since Hamas terrorists massacred more than 1,400 in Israel while 32% said he's doing the right amount.

Meanwhile, 32% say Biden is doing too much in support of Ukraine compared to 35% who said he's doing the right amount.

In a hypothetical matchup between Trump and Biden, 46% of those surveyed they would vote for Trump compared to 42% for Biden. In a hypothetical matchup also including independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West, Trump defeats Biden 40% to 36%.

Further, 53% said the economy was better when Trump was president compared to 35% who said the U.S. was in a better place currently under Biden.

Bloomberg/Morning Consult surveyed 800 registered voters from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3 points.