WSJ Poll: Economic Optimism Surges 11 Points Under Trump, Recent Record

A new Wall Street Journal poll released today reveals a striking 11-point surge in the number of Americans who rate the U.S. economy as "excellent" or "good," the most positive outlook recorded in Journal surveys since 2021.

This surge in economic optimism appears to be giving President Donald Trump a critical boost in his political standing — even as voters voice concerns with key aspects of his domestic and trade agenda.

According to the poll, 47% of registered voters now view the economy in positive terms, up from just 36% in April.

This shift marks a significant break in a yearslong trend of economic pessimism that has defined much of the post-pandemic era.

Meanwhile, the percentage of respondents who rated the economy as "not good" or "poor" dropped to 51%, a substantial improvement from 63% just three months ago.

This economic mood shift has narrowed the public's overall pessimism. In April, by a margin of 26 points, more voters said the economy was getting worse than said it was getting better.

That gap has now shrunk to just 8 points — still negative, but notably improved. The number of Americans reporting that inflation is causing them serious financial hardship has also declined.

The improved economic outlook comes at a time when President Trump is navigating a mixed bag of political headwinds, including the debate over his signature tax-and-spending bill, skepticism about his tariff agenda, and growing public distrust of the Justice Department's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Yet Trump's approval rating remains resilient.

The poll finds him with 46% job approval — higher than the 40% he had at this point in his first term.

Remarkably, that figure sits at the upper end of the narrow band in which his approval has historically hovered.

Two other leading polls out this week had higher approval numbers for Trump, with Trafalgar/InsiderAdvantage showing him at 50% and Rasmussen at 49%.

Another area of deep public concern highlighted in the survey is the Epstein investigation.

An overwhelming 76% of respondents — including 64% of Republicans — believe the Department of Justice is withholding important information related to the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier with ties to powerful top Democratic Party figures including former President Bill Clinton.

Despite these controversies, the Journal poll suggests that Trump's political durability remains strong — especially in the face of a potentially shifting economic narrative.

His supporters point to the latest numbers as proof that his policies, particularly around growth and deregulation, are beginning to bear fruit.

Republican strategist Tony Fabrizio emphasized that the improved economic outlook could give Trump room to maneuver on other issues.

"If people start feeling the economy is finally working for them, it gives Trump cover to push through unpopular but necessary reforms," Fabrizio said.

The Wall Street Journal poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters between July 16 and 20 via landline, cellphone, and online invitations. The margin of error is ±2.5 percentage points.