Civiqs Poll: 71 Percent of Voters Say Economy Is Bad

A 71% majority of voters say the economy is fairly bad or very bad, according to a new Civiqs poll. That’s up 8 points since Democrats took control of Congress and the White House.

According to the poll, 45% said the economy is very bad and 26% said it is fairly bad. Just 2% said the economy is very good. Twenty-two percent said it is fairly good and 24% the economy is good. Only 4% said they were unsure.

Coming just eight days before the midterm congressional elections, the poll found that voters’ opinions of the economy have soured under single-party Democrat rule in Washington, D.C.

The day after President Joe Biden was sworn in, 63% said the economy was bad, with 25% saying it was very bad and 38% saying it was fairly bad. Thirty percent said the economy was good, with 26% saying it was fairly good and 4% saying it was very good. At that time, 7% of voters were unsure.

An October Heritage Foundation analysis found that a typical working American family has lost more than $6,000 in income since Biden took office.

“The economy continues to suffer as a direct result of Joe Biden and his administration’s reckless spending, war on American energy production, and oppressive federal regulations,” Joel Griffith, research fellow in the Roe Institute at The Heritage Foundation, said. “The mighty engine that used to be the American economy is now stalled, and the consequences are impacting Americans daily. Savings rates are near all-time lows as working families cope with more than $6,000 in lost purchasing power thanks to inflation. Consumer debt is exploding as families turn to credit cards for groceries, gasoline, and even rent as the cost of living continues to rise faster than wages.”

Last week, New York Times writers Jonathan Weisman and Neil Vigdor called on the Democratic Party to “switch tacks” on inflation to avoid a shellacking from voters at the polls.

“Democratic candidates, facing what increasingly looks like a reckoning in two weeks, are struggling to find a closing message on the economy that acknowledges the deep uncertainty troubling the electorate while making the case that they, not the Republicans, hold the solutions,” they wrote.

“[M]ost economists do believe some Democratic bills — especially the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan — exacerbated the problem,” the writers continued. “The $1,400 checks that most American households received in 2021 have been forgotten. Their contribution to an overheated consumer economy has not.”

Democrats have also tried to cool inflation by passing the “Inflation Reduction Act,” which experts say will not curb inflation but might actually contribute to further increases.

The Civiqs poll was conducted between January 15, 2015 and October 30, 2022 and surveyed 780,125 registered voters. No margin of error was given.