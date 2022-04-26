Insider Advantage Poll: Trump 4-Point Favorite Over Biden in '24

Another poll has former President Donald Trump beating President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election, this one by 4 points, outside of the margin of error, according to the Center for American Greatness.

The Insider Advantage Poll not only favored Trump over Biden, but respondents also overwhelmingly preferred Republicans over Democrats to control Congress after the 2022 November midterms by 12 points. A majority of likely voters would prefer Republicans to hold the congressional majorities after the midterms (51% to 39% for Democrats).

Trump's 4-point edge over Biden in a prospective 2024 presidential race is outside the margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points. A Harvard-Harris poll earlier this week had Trump as a 2-point favorite and that poll did not give a margin of error.

Biden's numbers in the poll were also poor on his approval rating. Just 43% approve of the job Biden has done, while a majority 54% disapprove and just 3% were undecided.

Biden's policies were also unpopular. A plurality of 45% agreed with the federal judge's ruling to stop the mask mandates on public transit, including airlines and trains. Just 37% disagreed with the judge, who Trump hailed as one of his appointees during his administration.

The Center for American Greatness had Insider Advantage conduct the poll among 750 likely voters April 21-23. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.