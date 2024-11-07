Philly Dem Chair: Harris' 'Elitist' Strategy Failed

Philadelphia Democratic Party Chair Bob Brady sharply criticized Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign approach, blaming a lack of coordination with local Democrats for her loss in Pennsylvania's largest city and calling it an elitist strategy that alienated voters, the Daily Caller reported.

"I would've liked to see the Harris campaign — especially the national campaign — coordinate with us a little bit. Talk to us a little bit. Give us a little bit more resources. Show us some respect. Didn't happen," the former congressman said in an interview with NBC10 Philadelphia on Wednesday.

He accused the Harris campaign of "elitism," saying it operated independently and disregarded the influence of local Democrat leaders, ward leaders, and committee members.

Brady's frustration extended to Harris' final rally at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, an event featuring performances by pop icons Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. The event, he said, only added to the inconvenience of Philadelphians, causing traffic jams and complaints from working residents.

"I got more complaints ... traffic jam after traffic jam. You couldn't get out. So what happens? They're mad. Why is this happening? Because of a concert that she showed up at 11:30 at night? Give me a break," Brady told Fox News.

Harris had focused heavily on Philadelphia as a vital part of her campaign strategy in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state. However, Brady noted that the approach fell short of engaging with local leaders, which he believes would have bolstered her connection with voters.

Reflecting on past campaigns, Brady recalled how both former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden had engaged personally with ward leaders, an outreach he said Harris' team neglected.

A campaign strategist for Harris, Brendan McPhillips, countered Brady's statements, saying his comments reflected a failed model.

"If there's any immediate takeaway from Philadelphia's turnout this cycle, it is that Chairman Brady's decadeslong practice of fleecing campaigns for money to make up for his own lack of fundraising ability or leadership is a worthless endeavor that no future campaign should ever be forced to entertain again," McPhillips told NBC10 Philadelphia.

Brady's criticism extended beyond the campaign's execution.

"I don't think that the Democrats that live in the city related to her," he told NBC10 Philadelphia, adding that the lack of connection might be linked to what he perceived as "an elitist factor" in the campaign's approach.