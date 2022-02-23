×
Donors to Buttigieg's Mayoral Campaign Awarded $33M in City Contracts

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the media after touring the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 February 2022 07:37 PM

Political donors to Pete Buttigieg's South Bend, Indiana mayoral campaign were awarded millions after donating thousands, raising concerns of "pay to play" deals, according to the Daily Mail.

From 2011 to 2019, Buttigieg's political action committees accepted $253,750 from at least 23 companies which were subsequently awarded $33,280,426 in contracts for city projects.

In two instances, contractors were reportedly awarded contracts by South Bend's Board of Public Works — which Buttigieg held a seat on — the same day they donated.

Some critics are calling this alarming as Buttigieg prepares to dole out $210 billion from President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure act.

"This is alarming and very concerning, because this is the swamp personified," Taxpayers Protection Alliance President David Williams said. "You don't have to be a Rhodes Scholar to look at this and think that something's wrong here. This really doesn't bode well for the secretary of transportation when he has access to almost $1.2 trillion in infrastructure money."

"The pattern of contracts and donations appears to be a huge conflict of interest," he added.

South Bend officials said Buttigieg "was not involved in the awarding of engineering and construction contracts" and that they were awarded "to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder per State Law."

When asked about the donations, the U.S. Department of Transportation responded that the agency has "consistently made transparency and accountability to the American people a top priority."

A spokesperson with the department later said that grant money from the infrastructure bill is awarded to cities, states, ports, and local entities, not contractors, adding that any allegation of corruption within Buttigieg's department would be "absurd."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


