Buttigieg to Newsmax: No Quid Pro Quo With Republicans Who Got Infrastructure Bill Passed

Two days after the House passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg denied there were any arrangements made to pull back on Democrat opposition to the 13 Republican lawmakers who were pivotal to the passage of the measure.

"Not that — not that I’ve been part of," Buttigieg told Newsmax on Monday.

The secretary of transportation insisted that the conversations the administration had with GOP lawmakers "wasn't [sic] transactional like that. It didn't have to be, because these investments were already so good for the communities that these members represented."

Speaking at the regular briefing for White House reporters, Buttigieg observed that "there are times when you ask somebody to take a tough vote. To me, these provisions were, rightly, so popular that the only thing that was tough was for some Republicans to stand up to those who wanted them to choose party over what was right for their community."

Pressed by Newsmax to completely rule out any favorable treatment by Democrats toward Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill, Buttigieg replied: "I don't ever remember talking about — when I was talking to any member of either chamber, of either party — talking about campaigns and elections in that way. What we talked about was how it would be good."



The 2016 Democrat presidential hopeful added that "of course, I believe strongly that good policy is good politics, and I think it's going to reflect well on anybody who voted to deliver these big wins and these jobs for their communities. But I think that's just clear on its face from it being such good legislation."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.