Pentagon Hearing Air Force Veterans With UFO Stories

Two Air Force veterans told the Daily Mail they testified this month before a Department of Defense office allegedly looking into reports of unidentified flying objects.

Emails showed the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) contacted retired ICBM launch officer Robert Salas to gather information on his supposed UFO encounter, according to the report.

Salas first went public with his story over a decade ago, claiming a flying orange disc turned off 10 warheads while working at Montana's Malmstrom Air Force Base in 1967.

"I've been wanting to tell a government agency my story for over 50 years," Salas said. "It was a great big relief.

"They were very magnanimous. They listened intently. I gave them a complete report on the Malmstrom incidents," he continued. "I'm more confident now than I was going in that they're trying to make a sincere effort."

The AARO has also reportedly contacted Dr. Robert Jacobs, a former Air Force officer. He says a 35-millimeter film he shot for the military branch in 1964 caught a flying saucer shooting a test missile out of the sky.

"At the end of our chat, I said, 'I've been trying for over 40 years to get the government to listen to my testimony.' And he said, 'You just did.' The government finally listened," Jacobs declared.

In addition, UFO author Robert Hastings recently claimed AARO director Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick contacted him for resources on veterans with mysterious experiences.

"Since 1973, I have interviewed 167 of those veterans regarding their experiences," Hastings wrote in a blog post. "Kirkpatrick asked whether I would be able to contact the individuals with whom I am still in touch, to learn whether they would be willing to testify before AARO staffers."

Claims of the AARO's rising interest in UFO stories come the same month the U.S. government shot down four aerial objects in its airspace, including the Chinese surveillance balloon.

But three of those aerial objects have still not been identified.

In response last week, the Biden administration announced it would establish a new UFO task force that includes parts of the Pentagon, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies.