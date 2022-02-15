Pentagon to Host Event on Socialism to Combat China

The Pentagon is slated to host an event on Wednesday on "the case for global justice and democratic socialism" in order to combat China, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The event, "Responding to China: The Case for Global Justice and Democratic Socialism," will be open to the public and hosted at the Pentagon's top policy shop, the Institute for National Strategic Studies, a department within the National Defense University.

Speaking at the event will be French economist and author of the book, "Time for Socialism," Thomas Piketty, who "will argue that the right answer" in addressing China's growth "lies in ending Western arrogance and promoting a new emancipatory and egalitarian horizon on a global scale, a new form of democratic and participatory, ecological and post-colonial socialism," the invitation's summary reads. "If they stick to their usual lecturing posture and a dated hyper-capitalist model, Western countries may find it extremely difficult to meet the Chinese challenge."

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who has criticized the Biden administration for politicizing the military, said, "thanks to Joe Biden, our military is more political than ever and the world is less stable than it's been in decades," Banks said. "The Pentagon has a lot on its plate. They need to focus on their mission: keeping all Americans safe from foreign threats."

Both Banks and Sen. Tom Cotton, R., Ark., have gone so far as to conduct an investigation revealing the military's focus on ideological priorities rather than military ones.

The study mentions that "there was a broad consensus across interviewees on numerous cultural and structural issues that impact the morale and readiness of the Navy's surface force. These include: an insufficient focus on warfighting skills, the perception of a zero-defect mentality accompanied by a culture of micromanagement, and over-sensitivity and responsiveness to modern media culture."

Additionally, a senior retired officer was quoted in the report as saying, "I guarantee you every unit in the Navy is up to speed on their diversity training. I'm sorry that I can't say the same of their ship-handling training."

Sen. Roger Wicker, R., Miss., and his colleagues disclosed on Tuesday that members of the military have undergone 5,889,082 man-hours of discussions on extremism and "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."

"We face real threats across the world, yet the Biden administration is more focused on promoting its leftist social agenda in the military instead of countering China, Russia and Iran or creating an effective counterterrorism plan," Wicker and his colleagues stated. "Our military is not an extremist organization, and our service members, by and large all good people, are dedicated, faithful patriots."