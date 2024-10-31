Harris Campaign Rejects Trump Claims of Election Fraud in Pa.

Democrat Kamala Harris' election campaign on Thursday rejected claims by Republican Donald Trump of widespread election fraud in the battleground state of Pennsylvania and said the system was working as it should to identify the small number of issues arising.

A senior Harris campaign official said the campaign was monitoring voting around the country, working with state attorneys general, and tracking any reported problems ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

On Wednesday, Trump posted on his Truth Social website: "Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before." On Thursday he wrote: "We caught them CHEATING BIG in Pennsylvania. Must announce and PROSECUTE, NOW!" He did not provide evidence for his assertions.

The Harris campaign official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told reporters on a conference call that the "cheating" was only in the mind of someone wanting to make that claim and was a further example of how Trump was trying to sow doubt in the system because he was afraid he would lose.

Trump and his Republican allies have launched a flurry of lawsuits ahead of the election, many of which have sought to place restrictions on casting and counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and other states.

They say the measures are efforts to tighten election security measures to prevent fraud, which Trump claims cost him the 2020 election. He has escalated his complaints about early voting and assertions of fraud in recent days.

"Our election integrity team has been notified of legitimate instances of voter fraud and voter suppression by real voters on the ground," said Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, who did not respond directly to the Harris campaign comments.

Opinion polls show the two candidates nearly tied in the seven battleground states - Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina - that could decide the outcome of the election.