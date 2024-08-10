Will Clean Energy Shift in Penn. Swing Region Sway Voters?

A Turtle Creek, Pennslyvania, factory transformed into a clean energy hub by climate cash will test whether climate change policies can help Democrats win over voters in the swing state region, reports Politico.

In a once-abandoned 19th-century factory near Pittsburgh, Eos Energy Enterprises churns out long-duration batteries, a symbol of the clean energy transformation that President Joe Biden and now Vice President Kamala Harris hope to embed in America's future.

The factory, which now employs 300 people, represents an effort to shift America towards renewable energy. This effort is backed by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which provides $369 billion in clean energy tax breaks for companies like Eos.

Eos Energy's transformation underscores the Biden administration's climate agenda. Workers assemble battery components under a large American flag while robotic arms meticulously inject electrolytes into batteries, which will soon power the nation's grid. Dana Radic, an operations manager at Eos, believes their work could change the world.

"I’m working for a company that’s doing something that no one else in the world is doing," she told Politico.

But the bigger question is whether voters will take notice.

Western Pennsylvania has emerged as a critical battleground in the upcoming presidential election. This region, historically rooted in the natural gas industry and home to a strong labor movement, could tip the scales in a state many believe will decide the outcome of the 2024 election.

In 2016, Donald Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania, only to see Joe Biden reverse the result in 2020. As Harris steps in as the Democratic nominee, her ability to carry on the climate agenda initiated by Biden could determine her fate against Trump, who has labeled these efforts the "Green New Scam."

Despite the massive government investments in clean energy, national polls indicate that many voters remain unaware of the IRA and its impact.

John Walliser of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council notes that while the law drives significant economic growth, the public has yet to appreciate its benefits fully.

Eos Energy is a small example of the administration's vision, occupying space in a historic industrial complex built by George Westinghouse. The factory once used to produce components for nuclear power plants, now manufactures zinc-halide batteries with lower fire risks and more U.S.-made components compared to their lithium-ion counterparts.

Eos CEO Joe Mastrangelo credits the IRA for enabling the company to scale up its operations and providing a competitive edge against foreign manufacturers, particularly from China.

The region is also seeing other clean energy investments, from solar fabricators in Leetsdale to startups emerging from Carnegie Mellon University. However, the benefits of these initiatives are not yet apparent to the electorate.

The Pennsylvania gas industry, however, remains circumspect, citing the Biden administration's battle against new LNG export terminals, ongoing pipeline permitting battles, and new pollution regulations on gas plants despite rising demand.

"It's hard to feel supported when infrastructure projects like pipelines aren't advancing," said George Stark, director of external relations at Coterra Energy.

In contrast, Stark noted that former President Trump is seen as "someone who's more sympathetic to getting infrastructure built," Stark said.