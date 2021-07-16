Pence, Pompeo to Speak in Iowa on Friday

Potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo are set to speak at a Family Leader forum on Friday in Des Moines, Iowa.

The former vice president and the former secretary of state will be joined by another potential candidate, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The Des Moines Register reported the Family Leadership Summit draws a crowd of Christian conservative Iowans.

The newspaper noted Pompeo had attended a series of events in Iowa in March and had headlined the Family Leader event in 2020.

And it pointed out that Pence visited Iowa regularly during his term as vice president, stumping on behalf of former President Donald Trump

The Family Leader is a Christian conservative organization that describes its mission as "inspiring Christ-like leadership in the home, church and government."

According to the Register, the group is deeply involved in Republican politics across the state and provides a platform for current and future candidates.

"From pastors, authors and entertainers to thought leaders and elected officials, the Summit's star-studded lineups through the years are a recognition of the prominence Iowa plays in the national discussion and the unique stage the Summit provides to explore how faith impacts every sphere of life," Family Leader President and CEO Bob Vander Plaats said in an earlier statement.

And the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was the first speaker on Friday.

Reynolds contrasted the "traditional faith and values (of) Americans" — "virtue and freedom, family and community, love and mercy" — with the policies of President Joe Biden, which she called a "radical social agenda."

The Dispatch said she listed concerns about First and Second Amendment rights, abortion, immigration, taxes, and "the elevation of angry, ever-shifting moral code of wokeness."