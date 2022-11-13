Pelosi: McCarthy Doesn't Stand a Chance as Speaker

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on Sunday House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will not have enough votes to be elected as Speaker even if Republicans retake the lower chamber.

Republicans are favored to win by a narrow majority in the House, making McCarthy a front-runner for Speaker. Pelosi suggested to Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Minority Leader might not get that victory from his caucus.

“Why would I make a judgment about something that may or may not ever happen?” Pelosi questioned. “No, I don’t think he has. But that’s up to his own people to make a decision as to how they want to be led or otherwise.”

House Republicans will host the vote for leadership behind closed doors, with a majority vote required to win. Both parties will ultimately have to vote on the House floor, with the winner needing 218 votes.

The Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans who largely embrace President Donald Trump, is hoping to negotiate with GOP leaders about some rule change requests for the new term.

“What we want to make sure of is that every member of Congress is treated fairly and equally,” said Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry, R-Pa., on Thursday. “Increasingly, over decades, it has been the power – that voice – has been concentrated in leadership in both the Senate and the House.”

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., also of the Freedom Caucus, told Fox News there “absolutely” will be a challenge to McCarthy’s bid for the speakership.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and McCarthy have undergone extra scrutiny among America First Republicans conservatives who allege neither of the two candidates represents them or their party’s agenda.

Perry has been critical of the Republican leadership and agenda, making himself a prospective candidate for speaker.

“The leadership in the Republican Senate says, ‘No, you cannot have a plan. We’re just going to run against how bad the Democrats are.’ Actually, they cave in to the Democrats,” said Scott to Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “They want to rush through an election because they don’t want to do any assessment of what we’ve done wrong. Insanity is doing the exact same thing and thinking you’re to get a different result. We won’t.”

Other prominent Republicans are pressing for a delay in the leadership election. Those include Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.