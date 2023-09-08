×
Pelosi Running for Reelection to Congress

Friday, 08 September 2023 01:00 PM EDT

Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, on Friday announced she would run for re-election to her San Francisco congressional seat.

Pelosi, a Democrat who twice served as House speaker, is the first woman to hold the position that is second in line for the presidency if the president is incapacitated.

Following the 2022 congressional elections, Pelosi announced she would no longer seek a Democratic Party leadership position in the House, while continuing to serve as a representative.

Her strong campaign fundraising abilities that also benefit fellow Democrats are well-known in Washington political circles.

Pelosi was first elected to the House in 1987.

"Now more than ever our city needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote," Pelosi said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


