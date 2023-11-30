×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: patrick morrisey | todd rokita | colorado | trump

19-State Coalition Backs Trump in Colorado Ballot Fight

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 03:37 PM EST

Patrick Morrisey and Todd Rokita, the Republican attorneys general, respectively, for West Virginia and Indiana, are leading an effort by 19 states to defend former President Donald Trump's right to appear on Colorado's ballot for the 2024 election.

The coalition filed an amicus brief Wednesday with the Colorado Supreme Court that asserts the Constitution gives Congress, not the courts, authority to decide who is eligible to run for federal office.

"We need to protect the integrity of our elections, and actions like this undermine the right of the citizens to choose who they want to represent them in every level of government," Morrisey said in a news release. "This is a very simple argument: Congress gets to decide on matters like this."

There has been an effort to kick Trump off the ballot in several states by using Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which disqualifies from public office anyone who took an oath of office "as a member of Congress or as an officer of the United States" who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same." The section was specifically designed for the Reconstruction Era after the Civil War.

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Nov. 8 blocked a similar attempt to keep Trump off that state's primary ballot but said the challengers can try again to keep him off the presidential ballot should he win the GOP nomination. A Michigan judge on Nov. 14 made a similar ruling to keep Trump on that state's primary ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court agreed to take up an appeal after District Court Judge Sarah Wallace ruled earlier this month Trump was eligible because Section 3 did not apply to presidents, even though she said he engaged in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump is appealing that portion of her ruling. The Colorado Supreme Court set Dec. 6 for the start of oral arguments.

"If any state prohibits a legitimate presidential candidate from appearing on their ballot, that action would serve to squelch the voices of voters from every other state who supported that candidate," Rokita said in a news release. "Hoosiers cannot tolerate such an assault on democracy and election integrity."

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Patrick Morrisey and Todd Rokita, the Republican attorneys general, respectively, for West Virginia and Indiana, are leading an effort by 19 states to defend former President Donald Trump's right to appear on Colorado's ballot for the 2024 election.
patrick morrisey, todd rokita, colorado, trump
366
2023-37-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 03:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved