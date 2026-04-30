Trump Urges Tenn. Gov. Lee to 'Push Hard' on Congressional Maps

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will "work hard" to "correct" his state's "unconstitutional flaw" concerning its congressional maps, according to President Donald Trump.

"I had a very good conversation with Governor Bill Lee, of Tennessee, this morning, wherein he stated that he would work hard to correct the unconstitutional flaw in the Congressional Maps of the Great State of Tennessee," Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.

"Likewise, all of the other Political Representatives of Tennessee have promised to do so. This should give us one extra seat, and help Save our Country from the Radical Left Democrats, and their Country destroying Policies of High Tax, Open Borders, Transgender Mutilization, Defunding the Police, ICE, and Border Patrol, No Voter ID, Soft on Crime, and so much more," he added. "Thank you Governor Lee — PUSH HARD!"

Earlier Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said states should consider redrawing congressional districts ahead of the midterm elections in response to the Supreme Court's ruling on Wednesday limiting the Voting Rights Act, reports The Washington Post.

"We want constitutional maps," Johnson, R-La., told reporters on Capitol Hill. "All states that have unconstitutional maps should look at that very carefully, and I think they should do it before the midterms."

Johnson's comments add pressure on Republican-led states, including Tennessee, as they weigh whether to move quickly to redraw district lines in a way that could bolster GOP control of the House.

Meanwhile, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that her state's legislature should convene a special session to redraw the state's congressional map before the midterms.

"If you want to talk about how to cement a Republican majority, how to make certain that you have conservative leadership in this country, this is the way to do it," she said.

Blackburn pointed to what she described as a "workable, defensible map" that could deliver all nine of Tennessee's congressional seats to Republicans, a shift that could carry national implications as both parties prepare for the midterm elections.

The Supreme Court's ruling addressed Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and limited the use of race as a primary factor in drawing congressional districts. Blackburn said the decision restores the law's "original intent" by preventing what she described as reverse discrimination.

"You cannot go in and gerrymander districts based on race," she said, adding that the Constitution should be applied in a "colorblind" manner.