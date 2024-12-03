Rasmussen Poll: Half Approve of Jan. 6 Pardons

Nearly half of likely voters say they approve of President-elect Donald Trump issuing pardons for people charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protest, Rasmussen Reports survey results show.

The Rasmussen poll was conducted days before President Joe Biden granted his son Hunter full immunity in connection with federal felony gun and tax convictions.

More than 1,500 people have been charged for their Jan. 6 actions, and Trump said on Truth Social that he is "inclined to pardon many of them."

Rasmussen Reports survey results show 49% of voters say they would approve of Trump pardoning many of those charged with Jan. 6 federal crimes. That includes 31% who say they would strongly approve.

The poll results found 46% say they would disapprove of presidential pardons for the Jan. 6 demonstrators, including 36% who say they would strongly disapprove.

A share of 73% of Republicans, 26% of Democrats, and 47% of unaffiliated voters say they would at least somewhat approve of Trump pardoning many of those charged for participating in the Jan. 6 attack.

Also, 67% overall say the pardons should be decided on a case-by-case basis. Only 20% favor Trump pardoning everyone involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, with another 13% saying they are not sure.

Nearly equal percentages of Democrats (68%), Republicans (65%), and unaffiliated voters (67%) say Jan. 6 pardons should be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Asked whether the Capitol attack represented a threat to American democracy, 54% said "Yes," and 40% said "No."

Among voters who say they strongly approve of Jan. 6 pardons, 82% say they do not believe the attack was a threat to democracy.

In a breakdown of political parties, 79% of Democrats, 28% of Republicans, and 53% of voters not affiliated with either major party say the Capitol attack represented a threat to American democracy. Disagreeing with that were 68% of Republicans, 17% of Democrats, and 38% of unaffiliated voters.

More men (52%) than women voters (45%) say they would approve of Trump pardoning those charged in the Capitol attack. Women voters (56%) are more likely than men (51%) to say the Jan. 6 demonstration was a threat to democracy.

The Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey was conducted Nov. 25-26 among 879 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.