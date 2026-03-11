Bondi Moves to Military Housing Amid Threats From Cartels, Critics

Attorney General Pam Bondi moved in the past month from her Washington, D.C., apartment to housing at a military base in the capital area after receiving threats to her life from drug cartels and from critics of her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to sources familiar with the situation.

A senior official said threats against Bondi grew after the administration's capture and arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, reports The New York Times on Tuesday.

She is the latest Trump administration official to move into tightly guarded military housing in or near Washington, D.C., amid growing threats from protesters, overseas adversaries, and others.

Other administration officials who have moved onto the secure bases include Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's top domestic policy adviser Stephen Miller, and ousted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has also relocated to military housing, and Navy Secretary John Phelan has moved to government-owned property after his home in Washington, D.C., was damaged in a fire last year.

It was not clear how much the officials are paying to stay on the military property. Last year, a Noem spokesperson said she was paying "fair-market rent" for her accommodations.

A Bondi spokesman did not comment on the move beyond asking that The Times not publish exactly where she is living.

Officials from Trump's first administration also lived in military housing in the past, including former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who served under former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, lived in Navy housing in the capital area for much of the time he was in office.

Former officials and historians said the Trump administration appears to be the first to use military housing for appointees who are not directly connected to military service.

Meanwhile, Congress, in 1974, authorized the vice president to live at the Naval Observatory, which had officially been the home of the chief of naval operations.

The Navy's top admirals have since usually lived in Tingey House at the Washington Navy Yard.