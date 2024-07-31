Olympic Opening Ceremony a Window Into Our Public K-12 Schools

The Opening Ceremony for the Olympics has long been a family event. We gather our children around the TV and enjoy all the inspirational stories of human strength and achievement that transcend language, culture, and geography.

In that spirit, the last Olympics in Tokyo displayed Japanese culture through song and dance. But, this year in Paris we saw people dressed in drag — and one mostly naked — take part in a mock "Last Supper" scene.

Here is why every parent needs to pay attention: The Olympic opening ceremony proves that the transgender movement — and the gender ideology it is packaged inside — is not just striving for achievement. It is striving for celebration and superiority.

Parents, take note. The same message the Olympics brought to our TV screens is also being taught in children's classrooms and is now ensconced in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' updated Title IX policy, which outlines gender ideology in detail and equates sexual harassment with children using the wrong pronoun to another child.

The policy also allows boys to play on girls sports teams at schools and boys to use the girls locker room. Most Americans we talk to do not want this.

They do not want boys playing in girls athletics. They do not want boys in girls' private spaces.

However, none of this can be questioned by students without the looming penalty of being labeled as a harasser or bigot against someone in a federally protected class, thanks to the updated Title IX policy for schools.

The similarities between our public schools and the Olympics keep going. Beyond the opening ceremonies, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) determined that two men are eligible to compete against women in the boxing event.

Meanwhile, in our schools, a Philadelphia school was brought under scrutiny in 2022 for having a Drag Story Hour for first graders. That same year, New York City spent $200,000 to fund Drag Story Hour events in public schools.

Just recently, California passed a state law that allows school staff to circumvent parents when talking to students about transgender or gender ideology issues.

Parents, the movement for "transgender rights" in America is not about rights anymore; it is about celebration and reverence. And that is all coming at your expense.

Your right to raise your child is under assault. You are being cut out of the classroom.

You are being cut out of raising your children when they are still young enough to believe in Santa Claus. At a young age, their teachers and administrators are now explaining to them that it is normal to question if their own sex was somehow a mistake or a guess.

If you want to fight back and protect your child the best you can, please join us by going to MomsforLiberty.org. We are fighting against the Title IX gender ideology going into place in public schools this August.

Right now, we have a ruling from a district court that those who opt into our list can have their child's school protected. We know this is an uphill battle, but we'll never stop fighting for you.

Think about it: Why do we have to sign triplicate forms for kids to go on a field trip, but get no say in what kids are told about the transgender movement? Why is this now a more "protected" class than the parents who care and provide for the children God gave them?

This has to stop. Government-owned schools don't equate to government-owned kids.

Confusing minor children not even old enough to buy a pack of cigarettes, drink a beer, or buy a car about their sexual identity while in public school is not education; it is indoctrination.

Tiffany Justice is a wife and mom of four school-aged children. She served for four years on the school board of the School District of Indian River County, Florida.

Tina Descovich was elected to the Brevard County, Florida, school board in 2016 and was selected in 2017 to serve as vice chair and as chair in 2018. While on the school board, she was a member of The Florida Coalition of School Board Members and served as the organization's president in 2018. Descovich currently serves on several nonprofit boards in her community. She and her husband, Derek, have five children.