Oklahoma House Passes Near-Total Abortion Ban

On Tuesday, Oklahoma's state House of Representatives passed a measure that would essentially be a near-total abortion ban in the state if signed into law.

Local news outlet KFOR reports that, if the legislation is adopted, doctors in Oklahoma would be prohibited from performing an abortion at any time during pregnancy, except in cases where doing so would save the woman's life.

Oklahomans could sue doctors who perform abortions, under the measure, and could also file civil actions of up to $10,000 against anyone else attempting to perform an abortion, according to KFOR.

If passed, it would become the most stringent anti-abortion bill in the country, KFOR reports. The legislation still needs to be voted on by the Sooner State's Senate.

Oklahoma's bill follows a Texas law passed last year that allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs, aids or abets an abortion after the fetus' heartbeat is detected, usually after six weeks.

The Associated Press reports that the Oklahoma House Public Health Committee passed the abortion ban bill in a party-line vote.

An Oklahoma Senate committee passed five anti-abortion measures last month, according to the AP, including one that would ban abortion 30 days after conception, when many women don't know they're pregnant.

After the Texas law was approved, statistics show abortions in Texas fell by 60% in the first month, according to the AP, as more women in Texas traveled to neighboring states such as Louisiana and Oklahoma seeking abortions.

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Texas law to stand, and the state's Supreme Court ruled against the final challenge from abortion providers earlier this month.