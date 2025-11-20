Rep. Velázquez Announces Retirement

Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., the first Puerto Rican woman elected to Congress, announced Thursday she will not run for reelection.

The 72-year-old was first elected to Congress in 1992.

Velázquez told The New York Times that her party's desire for generational change was one of the reasons she was stepping down.

"I love this work and I love my district, but I believe now is the right moment to step aside and allow a new generation of leaders to step forward," she said.

Citing Zohran Mamdani's election as New York City mayor, Velázquez, who represents New York's 7th Congressional District, said she feels confident about the next generation of Democrat leaders.

Velázquez's retirement is the second major retirement in New York City's congressional delegation after Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said he would not seek reelection.

Her district, which covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens, is considered one of the most liberal districts in the country, and whoever wins the Democratic primary would be considered a heavy favorite to win election.

Velázquez declined to endorse a successor but said she hopes her successor continues to fight for progressive policies.

"The debate has to be based on meeting the challenge. People are suffering," she said.

"So this is a challenge for everyone, a public servant, to look at how can we best address the anxiety that exists among people that are working hard like never before."

While serving in Congress, Velázquez became the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Small Business Committee; was one of the first members in Congress to endorse Mamdani; and was a key mentor to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"I feel good that the district will be represented by a good public servant," Velázquez said.

"And that is what leadership is all about."