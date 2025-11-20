WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nydia velázquez | puerto rican | new york | congress | zohran mamdani | reelection

Rep. Velázquez Announces Retirement

By    |   Thursday, 20 November 2025 09:46 PM EST

Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., the first Puerto Rican woman elected to Congress, announced Thursday she will not run for reelection.

The 72-year-old was first elected to Congress in 1992.

Velázquez told The New York Times that her party's desire for generational change was one of the reasons she was stepping down.

"I love this work and I love my district, but I believe now is the right moment to step aside and allow a new generation of leaders to step forward," she said.

Citing Zohran Mamdani's election as New York City mayor, Velázquez, who represents New York's 7th Congressional District, said she feels confident about the next generation of Democrat leaders.

Velázquez's retirement is the second major retirement in New York City's congressional delegation after Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said he would not seek reelection.

Her district, which covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens, is considered one of the most liberal districts in the country, and whoever wins the Democratic primary would be considered a heavy favorite to win election.

Velázquez declined to endorse a successor but said she hopes her successor continues to fight for progressive policies.

"The debate has to be based on meeting the challenge. People are suffering," she said.

"So this is a challenge for everyone, a public servant, to look at how can we best address the anxiety that exists among people that are working hard like never before."

While serving in Congress, Velázquez became the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Small Business Committee; was one of the first members in Congress to endorse Mamdani; and was a key mentor to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"I feel good that the district will be represented by a good public servant," Velázquez said.

"And that is what leadership is all about."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., the first Puerto Rican woman elected to Congress, announced Thursday she will not run for reelection.
nydia velázquez, puerto rican, new york, congress, zohran mamdani, reelection
294
2025-46-20
Thursday, 20 November 2025 09:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved