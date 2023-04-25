×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nuclear | weapons | deterrent | south korea | north korea | china | taiwan

South Korea Ponders Nuclear Arsenal for Defense, Deterrent

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 02:44 PM EDT

As China and North Korea flex their military muscles on the world stage, most South Koreans think the country should consider building its own nuclear arsenal, NBC News reported.

"If North Korea invaded now, I don't know if we can assume that America would protect us again," Kim Kwan-jung, a 65-year-old South Korean craftsman in the port city of Busan, told NBC News on Tuesday.

According to a recent poll cited in the report, 71% of South Koreans support the nation building its own nuclear arsenal as a deterrent to the already armed North Korea, despite vows from the United States and the administration of President Joe Biden it would protect the southern part of the contested peninsula.

The poll from Global Affairs found, while 56% said they supported nuclear arms being deployed from the United States, 67% would rather see them create their own weapons, even though 61% said they are confident the U.S. would protect them militarily in a conflict.

"The fact that the nuclear-armed North is not a priority for the Biden administration makes the Koreans nervous," Rep. Lee Jae-jung, a left-leaning lawmaker who opposes nuclear armament, told the news outlet.

She said it appears the United States is focusing more, instead, on the possibility of China moving against Taiwan than a possible incursion south by North Korea, who remains at war with the South after more than 70 years.

The concerns have grown due to the record number of ballistic missiles fired off by North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, as well as his vow to increase his country's nuclear arsenal, the report said.

According to the report, a discussion on the nuclear issues will likely be part of a meeting between Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

"The Yoon administration has made clear that it is not pursuing a nuclear weapons program and that it is working closely with the United States through existing extended deterrence mechanisms," a State Department spokesperson told NBC News.

The report said South Korea signed a treaty against the proliferation of nuclear weapons, making the ability for them to build their own weapons unlikely.

"Anybody who genuinely believes that South Korea will get its own nuclear weapons has absolutely no idea what they're talking about," Jung Se-hyun, a former minister of unification, said in the report. "But the robust support for proliferation does speak to the Korean people's fears of conflict, and the South Korean public just doesn't trust what the Americans are saying right now."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
As China and North Korea flex their military muscles on the world stage, most South Koreans think the country should consider building its own nuclear arsenal, NBC News reported.
nuclear, weapons, deterrent, south korea, north korea, china, taiwan
423
2023-44-25
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 02:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved