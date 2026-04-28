Trump: Iran in 'State of Collapse'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran has signaled it is in a "state of collapse."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Iranian officials have reached out seeking relief, particularly pushing for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global shipping lane.

"Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse,'" Trump said. "They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation."

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in the region following the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and ongoing disputes over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The blockade has sharply restricted Iran's oil exports, placing significant strain on its economy.

Recent reports indicate Iran has been seeking concessions tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz — a vital corridor through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply typically flows — while resisting U.S. demands to fully abandon its nuclear program.

At the same time, internal divisions within Iran's leadership and worsening economic conditions have complicated negotiations, with inflation soaring and growth contracting sharply.

Trump has maintained a hardline stance, insisting any agreement must include a complete halt to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Members of his national security team have also expressed skepticism about Tehran's intentions, warning that Iran may be seeking leverage rather than genuine compromise.