NSA Waltz: Ukraine's Security Needs to Be European-Led

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking for security guarantees from the U.S., but the reality is, only Ukraine and Europe can provide truly lasting security against Vladimir Putin, according to national security adviser Mike Waltz.

"This needs to be a permanent end, not a temporary end," Waltz told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "This needs to be European-led security guarantees going forward. Part of that is Europe's contribution to its own defense, so it has the capability to do so. We've had both the United Kingdom and France talking about their troops on the ground going forward.

"And then, you know, let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. What type of support we provide or not is to be negotiated.

"But one thing is clear: We do not see Ukraine being a member of NATO, because that would automatically drag U.S. troops in."

Zelenskyy tried to force Trump and the U.S. on security guarantees, but getting Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to peace talks will require concessions on both sides, Waltz said.

"We can't get any specifics from the Ukrainians, but this will clearly be some type of territorial concession for security guarantees going forward," Waltz told Dana Bash. "I mean, that has been discussed in previous rounds of negotiations.

"We need to get all sides to the table. And we're very frustrated that we did not see that from the Ukrainians after we had negotiated a minerals deal that would bind us together, grow their economy, and change the nature of our aid so that the American taxpayer could recoup it. That was all done and ready to be signed on Friday."

But, ironically, Zelenskyy reneged by arguing it would be Putin reneging. Like Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Friday: Zelenskyy needs to change or step aside for peace to come, according to Waltz.

"It's unclear whether President Zelenskyy, particularly after what we saw Friday, is ready to transition Ukraine to an end to this war and to negotiate and have to compromise," Waltz continued.

"And what President Trump said right there that day in the Oval Office is both sides are going to compromise here. He's made that clear to both Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, but it did not appear to us that Zelenskyy was ready to go to peace.

"We need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians, and end this war. And if it becomes apparent that President Zelenskyy's either personal motivations or political motivations are divergent from ending the fighting in his country, then I think we have a real issue on our hands."