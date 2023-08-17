Djokovic Back in US With 'Zero Regrets' After Biden's Vax Ban

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is back in the United States for the Cincinnati Open with "zero regrets" after a two-year ban for refusing to provide proof of vaccination for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. ban on unvaccinated foreigners entering the country ended in May, allowing Djokovic to play in this week's event.

Djokovic told reporters on Tuesday that he was "glad to be back," but didn't regret how he had handled the situation which likely cost him multiple wins, Tennis 365 reported.

"Throughout my life, I've really developed this kind of mindset that I don't look back with regret on things," Djokovic said. "Things happening on the outside, the reason I was not here for two years, I have zero regrets. I'm glad to be back. I've had plenty of success on American soil."

Djokovic's ordeal began in Australia in 2022 when he was given a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open, but the government rescinded it and deported him instead. He won the men's title a year later after the ban was ended.

The Biden administration's ban announced in October 2021 then kept Djokovic out of the U.S. Open, a Grand Slam tournament, and other tournaments when he was not granted an exemption.

The Cincinnati tournament is his first appearance in the United States since 2021.

"I'm very excited to return to the country after two years; I'm very grateful for all the love that people are giving me," Djokovic said.