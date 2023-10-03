McCarthy Not Running Again to Be Speaker

Ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will not make another run for speaker, Politico reported late on Tuesday, citing sources. Newsmax has confirmed this with a GOP source.

Addressing a closed session of Republican lawmakers, he reportedly had this to say:

"I got to be the 55th speaker -- my goal has been to save the country. I love a lot of you -- i saw your kids grow up. ... Those who stuck with me ill never forget it. I want you to all go home and see your family."

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

.