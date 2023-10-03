×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: no deal

McCarthy Not Running Again to Be Speaker

McCarthy Not Running Again to Be Speaker
(Getty)

Tuesday, 03 October 2023 07:04 PM EDT

Ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will not make another run for speaker, Politico reported late on Tuesday, citing sources. Newsmax has confirmed this with a GOP source.

Addressing a closed session of Republican lawmakers, he reportedly had this to say:

"I got to be the 55th speaker -- my goal has been to save the country. I love a lot of you -- i saw your kids grow up. ... Those who stuck with me ill never forget it. I want you to all go home and see your family."

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will not make another run for speaker, Politico reported late on Tuesday, citing sources. Newsmax has confirmed this with a GOP source.Addressing a closed session of Republican lawmakers, he reportedly had this to say:"I got to be the...
no deal
97
2023-04-03
Tuesday, 03 October 2023 07:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved